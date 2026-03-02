South Sudan Attack: Rising Violence Threatens Fragile Peace

A brutal attack in South Sudan's Ruweng Administrative Area resulted in the deaths of 122 people, including 82 civilians, as reported by the area's information minister on Monday.

The attack occurred in Abiemnhom, Ruweng, driven by youth from neighboring Unity State's Mayom County, and lasted over three hours. Among the deceased were the County Commissioner and Executive Director. The violence comes amid growing concerns of instability since the arrest of former Vice President Riek Machar last year.

With President Salva Kiir's 2018 peace deal with Machar at risk, the situation underscores the slow progress of its implementation. The United Nations has raised alarms over persistent disagreements and frequent clashes, threatening the delicate peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)