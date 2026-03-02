Space: The New Frontier in Military Dominance

Space is rapidly evolving into a crucial battlefield, necessitating military dominance in every orbit, SES's CEO stated on Monday. The company's shares rose by 4% following their annual results, reflecting a broader surge in Europe's defense-aligned stocks amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Defense industry focus on space-based missile defense systems, like President Trump's Golden Dome initiative, is likely to increase, as noted by Citi analysts. SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh highlighted the role of real-time intelligence sharing in military systems, citing France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle's mission supported by SES's satellite networks.

SES is pushing for sovereign network 'slices' to provide governments complete control, aligning with Europe's growing demand for autonomy. The company also plans aggressive vertical integration to control critical supply chains, aiming to develop dual-use satellites that serve both military and commercial needs.