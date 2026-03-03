A European Movement Ignited: The Impact of Quentin Deranque’s Death

The recent death of Quentin Deranque, a young far-right activist, has sparked widespread rallies across Europe, emphasizing the strengthening networks among far-right groups. The incident is reminiscent of last year's shooting of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk and has drawn international attention.

Thousands of supporters convened in Lyon, with some extending Nazi salutes and voicing extremist sentiments, as groups from various countries, including Germany's Identitarian movement, rallied in response to Deranque's death. This event highlights the cross-border collaboration of far-right factions, an evolution beyond ideological exchanges.

Amid heightened security concerns, European governments are monitoring the situation closely. There's a growing worry about the movement's mainstream acceptance, with far-right policies increasingly being echoed by political parties like Germany's AfD and France's National Rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)