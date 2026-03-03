Tragedy Strikes: Alleged Murder of Young Woman Post-Molestation

In a harrowing incident, an 18-year-old woman in a village was allegedly killed by a man who had previously molested her, according to local police on Tuesday.

The young victim, a class 12 student, was reportedly asleep in the veranda of her home when she was shot on Monday. Police stated that a formal complaint has yet to be filed, but her family suspects 22-year-old Mandeep Paswan.

The victim's mother, Anita, accused Paswan of having previously molested her daughter and using explicit video footage to coerce her into a physical relationship. Despite an earlier booking under BNS and the IT Act, no further action was taken, prompting public outrage and calls for justice.