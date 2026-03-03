Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Alleged Murder of Young Woman Post-Molestation

An 18-year-old village woman was allegedly shot dead by a man accused of molesting her previously. The victim's mother suspects Mandeep Paswan is responsible. Despite previous charges under BNS and the IT Act, no preventive actions were taken by local police. Justice remains sought for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, an 18-year-old woman in a village was allegedly killed by a man who had previously molested her, according to local police on Tuesday.

The young victim, a class 12 student, was reportedly asleep in the veranda of her home when she was shot on Monday. Police stated that a formal complaint has yet to be filed, but her family suspects 22-year-old Mandeep Paswan.

The victim's mother, Anita, accused Paswan of having previously molested her daughter and using explicit video footage to coerce her into a physical relationship. Despite an earlier booking under BNS and the IT Act, no further action was taken, prompting public outrage and calls for justice.

