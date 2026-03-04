Kerala's New Portal Eases Aid for Tribal Communities

In a significant move to support marginalized communities, Kerala's Scheduled Tribes Development Department has introduced an online portal for distress relief funds. The portal, announced by Minister O R Kelu, aims to streamline emergency medical aid and financial support.

The portal, to be officially launched at the state's Secretariat Durbar Hall, allows online application submissions via Akshaya Centres, easing the process for those lacking internet access. Required documents include medical, caste, and income certificates.

Beneficiaries can track applications online, with fund disbursements directly to bank accounts. The platform also offers Rs 2 lakh for families losing their sole breadwinner, enhancing accessibility and reducing administrative hurdles.

