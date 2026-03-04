Left Menu

Kerala's New Portal Eases Aid for Tribal Communities

Kerala Minister O R Kelu announced a new online portal for fast, seamless disbursal of distress relief funds for marginalized Scheduled Tribes. The initiative allows online applications through digital Akshaya Centres. It aims to simplify access to financial aid by enabling direct bank transfers and online tracking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:15 IST
Kerala's New Portal Eases Aid for Tribal Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to support marginalized communities, Kerala's Scheduled Tribes Development Department has introduced an online portal for distress relief funds. The portal, announced by Minister O R Kelu, aims to streamline emergency medical aid and financial support.

The portal, to be officially launched at the state's Secretariat Durbar Hall, allows online application submissions via Akshaya Centres, easing the process for those lacking internet access. Required documents include medical, caste, and income certificates.

Beneficiaries can track applications online, with fund disbursements directly to bank accounts. The platform also offers Rs 2 lakh for families losing their sole breadwinner, enhancing accessibility and reducing administrative hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Unity Reinforced Amid U.S.-Spain Tensions

European Unity Reinforced Amid U.S.-Spain Tensions

 France
2
Breaking Barriers: Expanding Access to Nicotine Gums for Smoking Cessation

Breaking Barriers: Expanding Access to Nicotine Gums for Smoking Cessation

 India
3
Maharashtra's Power Surge: A New Era in Hydro Projects

Maharashtra's Power Surge: A New Era in Hydro Projects

 India
4
FAA Extends Flight Ban: Haiti's Aviation Dilemma

FAA Extends Flight Ban: Haiti's Aviation Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026