Iran's intelligence ministry declared on Thursday its operations targeting 'separatist groups' attempting to infiltrate through the western borders of the country. According to the ministry, these groups sustained heavy losses during the operations.

In an intriguing development, Iranian Kurdish militias have entered discussions with the United States about potentially attacking Iran's security forces in the western regions of the country. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the consultations took place in recent days.

The Iranian intelligence statement, disseminated through state media, highlighted teamwork between Iranian forces and 'noble Kurds'. This cooperation aims to counteract what is perceived as an 'Israeli-American' strategy to compromise Iranian territory.

