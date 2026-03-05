Left Menu

China's Market Rebound Amidst Global Unrest: Tech Leads the Way

China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Thursday, buoyed by a renewed focus on technological investment. Despite escalating Middle East tensions, Chinese tech shares surged following Beijing's commitment to innovation. Nonetheless, China's bonds and yuan showed little movement, and concerns about domestic demand persisted.

05-03-2026
China and Hong Kong markets saw a significant rebound on Thursday, sparked by Asian market positivity and bullish investments in Chinese technology shares after Beijing's strategic commitment to deepen tech investment.

Despite positive movement in the stock markets, Chinese bonds remained stable; the yuan showed little change amidst China's announcement of a conservative 2026 GDP growth target at 4.5%-5%. Market experts noted the absence of aggressive fiscal or monetary policy moves, reflecting caution amid global tensions.

In a bid to secure national security and self-reliance, China pledged substantial investment in high-tech sectors, benefiting artificial intelligence, chipmakers, and biotech firms. However, domestic consumption-related stocks fell, highlighting investor skepticism over domestic demand growth.

