Azerbaijan Accuses Iran of Nakhchivan Drone Attack: Rising Tensions

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks in Nakhchivan, resulting in two civilians being injured. The alleged attacks have escalated tensions in the region, though Iran has not confirmed targeting Azerbaijan. The situation highlights broader geopolitical instability involving regional countries.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has leveled accusations against Iran, alleging a drone attack on the Nakhchivan exclave. The incident involved two drones, one crashing near an airport and another close to a school, injuring two civilians.

The ministry released a statement on Thursday detailing the attacks as part of an ongoing regional conflict. Iran has yet to acknowledge any direct involvement in targeting Azerbaijan, leaving room for speculation and heightened tensions.

The alleged drone strikes come amid a wider conflict that has embroiled regional countries, exacerbating geopolitical instability and raising concerns about future escalations. The international community is closely monitoring the situation as it develops.

