Tragic End: Taxi Driver Fatally Stabbed in Delhi After Road Rage Incident

In a tragic road rage incident in Delhi's Kanjhawala area, two minors were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old taxi driver. The victim, identified as Vikash Sharma, a resident of Utsav Vihar, was discovered injured at the scene and later declared deceased at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Authorities received a PCR call about the incident at 12:18 pm on Wednesday, prompting a swift response by a police team. Evidence collected from the scene included the victim's parked car, his wallet, three mobile phones, and a slipper believed to belong to one of the accused.

A police investigation led to the identification and apprehension of the suspects. Confessions revealed the attack followed an altercation after the victim's vehicle allegedly touched one of the minors. The knife used in the stabbing, as well as the suspects' clothing, was recovered. An investigation continues under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.