Reforming the Taxpayer Grievance Redressal Mechanism

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended that the Income Tax Department create a taxpayer-friendly mechanism to resolve discrepancies in tax deductions. This comes after taxpayers faced difficulties in addressing TDS discrepancies across multiple assessment years, with the CIC urging for systemic reform to ensure accountability and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has called for the Income Tax Department to implement a more taxpayer-friendly approach to address grievances effectively.

The recommendation follows instances where taxpayers were forced to repeatedly pursue authorities over unresolved TDS discrepancies across numerous assessment years.

Citing the frequent inconvenience faced by taxpayers, the CIC emphasized systemic reform to enhance accountability and transparency in the grievance redressal process.

