Left Menu

Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno

Islamist militants killed at least 14 Nigerian soldiers in separate attacks on two army bases in Borno, northeastern Nigeria. Suspected ISWAP fighters attacked the army's bases in Ngoshe and Pulka, killing troops and abducting women. The Nigerian Army faces increased insurgent threats as they attempt to push insurgents back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:39 IST
Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Islamist militants struck again, killing at least 14 Nigerian soldiers in separate attacks on army bases in northeastern Borno state, security sources reported.

Suspected ISWAP fighters targeted the Nigerian Army's base in Ngoshe town, Gwoza district, causing fierce casualties and forcing troops to retreat, losing weapons and personnel, including a local imam.

A simultaneous attack on a military base in Pulka resulted in more fatalities, notably claiming the life of a commanding officer. The battered troops were evacuated to the state's capital, Maiduguri, for urgent medical care.

TRENDING

1
We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone: PM Modi after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict ...

 India
2
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
3
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global
4
Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Azerbaijan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026