Escalating Attacks: Nigerian Soldiers Suffer Heavy Losses in Borno
Islamist militants killed at least 14 Nigerian soldiers in separate attacks on two army bases in Borno, northeastern Nigeria. Suspected ISWAP fighters attacked the army's bases in Ngoshe and Pulka, killing troops and abducting women. The Nigerian Army faces increased insurgent threats as they attempt to push insurgents back.
Updated: 05-03-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:39 IST
Islamist militants struck again, killing at least 14 Nigerian soldiers in separate attacks on army bases in northeastern Borno state, security sources reported.
Suspected ISWAP fighters targeted the Nigerian Army's base in Ngoshe town, Gwoza district, causing fierce casualties and forcing troops to retreat, losing weapons and personnel, including a local imam.
A simultaneous attack on a military base in Pulka resulted in more fatalities, notably claiming the life of a commanding officer. The battered troops were evacuated to the state's capital, Maiduguri, for urgent medical care.