Escalating Middle East Tensions: From Kurdish Offensive to Global Implications

Tensions in the Middle East have sharply escalated, as U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged Kurdish forces in Iraq to mount attacks against Iran. This move comes amid a broader conflict involving Israel and several Gulf states, as Iran's retaliatory measures widen its engagement to include the U.S. and its allies.

In a series of aggressive maneuvers, Iran launched drone attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq, while President Trump expressed support for Iraqi Kurdish forces entering Iran. The unfolding conflict has also seen indiscriminate strikes on civilians, drawing international condemnation and complicating diplomatic efforts.

The ramifications are felt globally, with oil prices surging and logistical operations disrupted. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth maintains the U.S.' objectives focus on curtailing Iran's nuclear capabilities, even as public support wanes in light of economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)