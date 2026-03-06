Left Menu

The Digital Siege: Iran's Internet Blackout Amidst Conflict

Recent conflicts have led the Iranian regime to impose a nationwide internet shutdown. This strategic move endangers civilians by cutting off access to crucial real-time wartime information. While ordinary Iranians remain disconnected, Iranian officials continue to engage globally online, propagating their narratives on international platforms.

In an unprecedented move, Iran has nearly severed its national population from the internet amid escalating tensions with the US and Israel. Only a fraction of normal traffic remains accessible, isolating civilians from critical real-time conflict information and exacerbating the risks they face.

The Iranian government has refined an advanced method to control online access through its National Information Network, effectively creating a controlled intranet. While the public is cut off from global digital resources, this system allows continued state monitoring and dissemination of government-approved narratives.

Despite the disconnection within Iran, government officials are leveraging foreign platforms to launch international propaganda campaigns. Their communications aim to sway global opinion and pressure US politics, highlighting stark contradictions as they address the risks to American lives while Iranians suffer from the imposed blackout.

