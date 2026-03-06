Tragedy and Faith: A Family's Story Amid the Conflict

An Iranian missile strike shook the city of Beit Shemesh, creating a scene of devastation for families like the Bitons. Windows shattered, ceilings collapsed, and tragically, three of Tamar Biton's four children were lost in the explosion. Nine people were killed, with rescue services treating 65 injuries.

The deadliest day in the ongoing conflict saw families grieving multiple losses. Tamar Biton and her husband, Yitzhak, remembered their children and recounted the moments leading to the tragedy. Yaakov, Avigail, and Sarah were among the victims, their stories of life and character shared in their memory.

As the couple endures personal grief, they remain anchored in their faith, drawing strength from religious convictions. Their story of resilience is mirrored in a shattered community coming together, encapsulating the ongoing human cost of the wider escalating conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)