Indonesia Imposes Social Media Ban for Minors Under 16

Indonesia's Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid, announced a new regulation banning children under 16 from using certain social media platforms. This move aims to safeguard minors from potential harm on digital sites like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian government has taken a significant stride in child protection by banning children under the age of 16 from accessing various social media platforms. This was confirmed by the Communication and Digital Affairs Minister, Meutya Hafid, who on Friday addressed the media regarding the new regulation.

The regulation places restrictions on high-risk digital platforms, including widely used sites and apps like YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox, to ensure the safety and privacy of minors online.

This groundbreaking measure reflects Indonesia's commitment to safeguarding young internet users from potential risks and harmful content prevalent in the digital realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

