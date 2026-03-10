Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Porsche Case Controversy
The Supreme Court granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, accused of conspiring to manipulate blood samples in a 2024 Porsche crash case involving a minor. The court highlighted societal issues of legal manipulation and questioned educational institutions' roles. The trial continues amid opposition from the Maharashtra government.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father accused of conspiring in a controversial 2024 case where a minor allegedly drove a Porsche under the influence, resulting in fatalities in Pune.
Agarwal was accused of swapping blood samples to obtain a report indicating no alcohol influence. Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized concerns about societal efforts to bypass the legal system, urging educational institutions to instill constitutional values in youth.
Despite the Maharashtra government's opposition, the court ruled that Agarwal's 22-month jail time warranted bail. Restrictions include non-contact with witnesses. This case underscores broader issues of legal manipulation and societal mindset.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court to Rehear Bail Plea of Maulana Raza in Bareilly Violence Case
Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail in High-Profile Telangana Phone Tapping Case
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Father in Pune Tragic Porsche Case
Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore
Former JNU Scholar Sharjeel Imam Granted 10-Day Interim Bail for Brother's Wedding