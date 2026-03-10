Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Porsche Case Controversy

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father accused of conspiring in a controversial 2024 case where a minor allegedly drove a Porsche under the influence, resulting in fatalities in Pune.

Agarwal was accused of swapping blood samples to obtain a report indicating no alcohol influence. Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized concerns about societal efforts to bypass the legal system, urging educational institutions to instill constitutional values in youth.

Despite the Maharashtra government's opposition, the court ruled that Agarwal's 22-month jail time warranted bail. Restrictions include non-contact with witnesses. This case underscores broader issues of legal manipulation and societal mindset.

