Epstein Scandal: The Mandleson Files

The British government is preparing to release documents detailing the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States. The move comes as law enforcement delves into potential misconduct linked to Mandelson's relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Lawmakers have pressured Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration to make public thousands of documents regarding Mandelson's diplomatic position. The appointment in question occurred during President Donald Trump's second term, despite previous associations with the convicted sex offender.

Mandelson, a former Cabinet minister and longtime Labour Party figure, faces scrutiny following an arrest on allegations of misconduct. While released without bail, the investigation continues. Files show Mandelson may have misled officials about his relationship with Epstein, even allegedly sharing sensitive market information with him while serving as business secretary during the 2008 financial crisis.