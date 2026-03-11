Left Menu

Tragedy at the Wedding: Unraveling an Old Feud

A man named Vivek, attending a wedding in Doghat with his wife, was shot dead allegedly by two youngsters due to an old dispute. One suspect has been arrested, while the police are on the hunt for the other. A case has been registered against four individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:23 IST
Vivek
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding in Doghat turned into a scene of tragedy when a 42-year-old man was fatally shot.

The victim, identified as Vivek alias Vicky, was attending the event with his wife, Babli, the former village head. According to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, the attack was allegedly carried out due to a long-standing dispute.

Police have arrested one suspect and registered a case against four individuals, as investigations continue to apprehend the remaining assailant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

