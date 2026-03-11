Tragedy at the Wedding: Unraveling an Old Feud

A wedding in Doghat turned into a scene of tragedy when a 42-year-old man was fatally shot.

The victim, identified as Vivek alias Vicky, was attending the event with his wife, Babli, the former village head. According to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, the attack was allegedly carried out due to a long-standing dispute.

Police have arrested one suspect and registered a case against four individuals, as investigations continue to apprehend the remaining assailant.

