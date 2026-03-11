Left Menu

Stalin Urges Swift Action Amid West Asia Conflict

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent intervention in the safe evacuation of Tamils stranded in West Asia and to address LPG supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict. Stalin also raised concerns about energy security in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate action to ensure the safe evacuation of Tamils stranded due to the escalating conflict in West Asia. Stalin stressed the need for coordinated evacuation efforts, including the facilitation of transit visas and additional flight operations.

Highlighting the state's energy concerns, Stalin requested Modi's intervention to secure uninterrupted LPG supply amid disruptions caused by the conflict. He extended the plea to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, emphasizing the importance of steady energy provisions as summer approaches.

DMK Members of Parliament have been tasked with delivering Stalin's letters to the Union Ministers in New Delhi, underscoring the urgency of governmental support. The Chief Minister expressed hope for prompt action from the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

