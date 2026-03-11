Preserving Green Spaces: UP's 45-Year-Old Mandate Finally Enforced

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken a pivotal step in enforcing a law that's been neglected for over four decades. The law, aimed at the preservation and regulation of parks, playgrounds, and open spaces, was originally enacted in 1975. However, compliance has been lacking, prompting the court's intervention.

On February 24, a bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice AK Chaudhary issued an order instructing Uttar Pradesh's government authorities to finally adhere to the Uttar Pradesh Parks, Play Grounds and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act. The court highlighted the importance of this exercise for environmental preservation and urban planning.

Specifically targeting Lucknow, including Janeshwar Mishra Park, the court mandates detailed surveys and enforcement of regulations prohibiting these spaces' commercial use, unless explicitly sanctioned. This directive is part of a larger effort to ensure green spaces are maintained across the state. The case's next hearing is slated for April 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)