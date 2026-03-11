Left Menu

Political Movements: Visits, Postponements, and Ceremonies in Lucknow and Raebareli

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Lucknow for official and party events, while Rahul Gandhi postpones his Raebareli trip. The visit aims at inaugurating a green corridor and speaking at a public gathering. Meanwhile, Gandhi will participate in a ritual in Amethi instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to commence his two-day official visit to his parliamentary constituency in Lucknow, starting Thursday, as confirmed by local political leaders. This visit includes official meetings and party interactions scheduled over the two-day period.

In a related political development, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has decided to postpone his visit to Raebareli. Instead, he will participate in rituals in Amethi. Originally, Gandhi planned to chair a DISHA Committee meeting, which was subsequently cancelled.

Singh's itinerary in Lucknow involves inaugurating a new green corridor with the support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and addressing a public gathering before returning to the capital. Meanwhile, localized Congress leaders are adjusting their strategies following Gandhi's schedule change.

