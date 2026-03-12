Diplomatic Dialogues Amid West Asia Tensions

Amidst the escalating crisis in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has amplified his diplomatic outreach. By engaging with his Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, Jaishankar is working to address the international ramifications of rising tensions between Iran and the US-Israel alliance.

In a series of calls this week with foreign ministers from Iran, Russia, Germany, and South Korea, Jaishankar emphasized the need for collaboration and understanding in navigating this geopolitical landscape. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono described their discussion as 'productive,' highlighting the urgency of upcoming Joint Commission meetings.

The crisis is exerting significant pressure on global energy markets, with the Strait of Hormuz becoming a focal point of concern. The strait handles around 20% of the world's oil and LNG shipments, and its disruption has caused a surge in prices, underscoring international economic vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)