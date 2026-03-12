Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. They discussed the conflict, bilateral relations, and the impact on global energy markets. The leaders aim to enhance cooperation during upcoming Joint Commission meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:36 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid West Asia Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the escalating crisis in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has amplified his diplomatic outreach. By engaging with his Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, Jaishankar is working to address the international ramifications of rising tensions between Iran and the US-Israel alliance.

In a series of calls this week with foreign ministers from Iran, Russia, Germany, and South Korea, Jaishankar emphasized the need for collaboration and understanding in navigating this geopolitical landscape. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono described their discussion as 'productive,' highlighting the urgency of upcoming Joint Commission meetings.

The crisis is exerting significant pressure on global energy markets, with the Strait of Hormuz becoming a focal point of concern. The strait handles around 20% of the world's oil and LNG shipments, and its disruption has caused a surge in prices, underscoring international economic vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026