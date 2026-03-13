High Seas Drama: Sweden's Coastguard Confronts Russian Vessel

Sweden's prosecution authority has launched an investigation into the captain of a stateless vessel located in Swedish waters of the Baltic Sea. This development was announced on Friday after the Swedish coastguard took control of the ship, marking the second such incident within a week.

The captain, identified as a Russian citizen, is being scrutinized for allegedly using false documents and violating Sweden's maritime laws. Adrien Combier-Hogg, the senior prosecutor, stated that a thorough search and questioning are underway, although no arrests have been made yet. The 228-meter Sea Owl I was reportedly flying a Comorian flag, suspected to be false, and lies under sanctions by several nations, including the EU.

Deputy chief of operations at the coastguard, Daniel Stenling, emphasized the potential risks to maritime safety and the environment, justifying the intervention. Sweden's minister for civil defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, shared on social media that the ship is suspected of being part of the Russian shadow fleet. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy is closely observing the situation and has reached out for confirmation regarding the presence of Russian nationals on board.

(With inputs from agencies.)