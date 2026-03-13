Maharashtra Moves to Curb Forced Religious Conversions with New Bill
The Maharashtra government has introduced the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 to curb forced religious conversions. The bill proposes stringent penalties, including imprisonment and fines, for those involved in unlawful conversions through coercion, fraud, or inducement, particularly via marriage. It aims to protect constitutional religious freedom rights.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra state assembly witnessed the introduction of a significant legislative bill on Friday—the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026. Proposed by the Devendra Fadnavis government, this bill aims to put an end to religious conversions executed through coercion, fraud, inducement, or marriage by enforcing strict penalties.
Key provisions of the bill include a seven-year imprisonment and a Rs 1 lakh fine for unlawful conversions executed under the guise of marriage. Repeat offenders could face up to ten years in prison and a Rs 5 lakh fine. The bill also requires police officers to register complaints of alleged unlawful conversions.
Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, noted the bill serves to uphold citizens' right to religious freedom while preventing conversions by forceful or fraudulent means. The legislation mandates advance notice for conversion to authorities and emphasizes rehabilitation support for victims of forced conversions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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