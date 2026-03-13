Security Overhaul: Addressing Delhi's Emerging Threats
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a strategic meeting with Police Commissioner Satish Golchha to address security, law and order, and cybercrime challenges. They discussed innovative responses and strategies to combat unconventional threats, marking Sandhu's proactive approach since assuming office as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor.
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In a crucial step toward enhancing the capital's security, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu convened a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha on Friday. The interaction focused on addressing pressing issues related to security, law and order, cybercrime, and other emerging threats in the city.
Sandhu, who recently stepped into his role as Delhi's 23rd Lieutenant Governor, shared insights from the meeting on the social media platform X. ''Had a good discussion with Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, at Lok Niwas,'' stated Sandhu, reflecting on the productive dialogue.
The discussions spotlighted innovative strategies and responses to bolster security and manage unconventional threats effectively. This marks a significant initiative by Sandhu since taking the oath on March 11, as he leads efforts to safeguard the national capital's security landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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