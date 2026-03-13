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Tragedy in Bajaur: A Policeman's Life Cut Short by Militancy

A Pakistani policeman named Shah Munir was abducted and found shot dead in Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Militants kidnapped him while he was in his vehicle. His body bore multiple bullet wounds. Authorities are investigating the incident and have intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible for this and other attacks in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:48 IST
Tragedy in Bajaur: A Policeman's Life Cut Short by Militancy
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  • Pakistan

A tragedy unfolded in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as Shah Munir, a dedicated police Havaldar, was found shot dead after being abducted by unidentified militants. The incident occurred in the Bajaur district, a known hotspot for militant activity.

Munir was forcibly taken from his vehicle by armed men on Thursday, and on Friday, his lifeless body bearing multiple bullet wounds was discovered. Authorities immediately launched an investigation, forming special teams to capture those accountable for this heinous act.

The murder is a chilling addition to a series of recent attacks in Bajaur, notably affecting law enforcement personnel, with seven officers killed during Ramadan alone. Security forces are now conducting extensive search operations, detaining several suspects for further questioning in hopes of curbing this wave of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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