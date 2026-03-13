Capture of Notorious CPI (Maoist) Member in Jharkhand

A significant breakthrough was made by security forces in Jharkhand as they arrested Mritunjay Bhuiyan, a member of the banned CPI (Maoist), who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh. The arrest took place during a search operation in the Latehar district, as confirmed by Senior Police Officer Kumar Gaurav.

Bhuiyan's capture is a notable success in the ongoing efforts to curb the activities of the Maoist group in the region. He was wanted in multiple criminal cases, making his arrest a targeted effort by the authorities.

Search operations are still actively underway in the region, and authorities are expected to release more information as the situation unfolds, affirming the ongoing commitment to regional safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)