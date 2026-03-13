Italy Eyes Historic Milestone in Six Nations Showdown Against Wales

Last weekend, Italy achieved its first-ever victory over England in the Six Nations tournament, a significant milestone that filled the team with jubilant celebration. However, as they prepare to face Wales on the final day of the competition, Italian captain Michele Lamaro warns against complacency.

Despite the triumph in Rome, Lamaro urges his team to seize the chance to make history once more. Since joining the Six Nations 26 years ago, Italy has yet to secure three victories in a single season. With France, Scotland, and Ireland still vying for the title, Italy hopes to achieve an unprecedented feat.

Italy's recent win broke a long-standing barrier, yet Lamaro emphasizes the need for a top-level performance against winless Wales, who have been formidable in losses to Scotland and Ireland. A victory in Cardiff could redefine Italy's Six Nations legacy, making this campaign a memorable one.

(With inputs from agencies.)