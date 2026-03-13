US Envoy on Iran's Blockade Tactics: Impact on Oil Prices and Global Stability

In a recent address at the India Today Conclave 2026, Sergio Gor, the US envoy to India, accused Iran of attempting to blockade the strategic Strait of Hormuz to elevate global oil prices. He highlighted the targeting of commercial vessels as an irresponsible move by Tehran amid the conflict in West Asia.

Following massive military action by the US and Israel against Iran, oil prices have soared, prompting Washington to grant a 30-day waiver permitting India to purchase Russian oil. This move signifies a shift in the US's stance, as it previously sanctioned Russian oil purchases due to the war in Ukraine.

Sergio Gor emphasized the need for global cooperation to maintain oil price stability, with India being a crucial partner in this effort. Despite the ongoing conflict and the looming energy crisis, Gor assured that targeting commercial ships and escalating prices is not part of US plans, reiterating Iran's role in the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)