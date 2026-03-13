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US Envoy on Iran's Blockade Tactics: Impact on Oil Prices and Global Stability

US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, highlighted Iran's attempt to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, targeting commercial vessels to drive up oil prices. The US issued a waiver for India to purchase Russian oil, reflecting a strategic shift amid the West Asia conflict, emphasizing global energy stability as a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:52 IST
US Envoy on Iran's Blockade Tactics: Impact on Oil Prices and Global Stability
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In a recent address at the India Today Conclave 2026, Sergio Gor, the US envoy to India, accused Iran of attempting to blockade the strategic Strait of Hormuz to elevate global oil prices. He highlighted the targeting of commercial vessels as an irresponsible move by Tehran amid the conflict in West Asia.

Following massive military action by the US and Israel against Iran, oil prices have soared, prompting Washington to grant a 30-day waiver permitting India to purchase Russian oil. This move signifies a shift in the US's stance, as it previously sanctioned Russian oil purchases due to the war in Ukraine.

Sergio Gor emphasized the need for global cooperation to maintain oil price stability, with India being a crucial partner in this effort. Despite the ongoing conflict and the looming energy crisis, Gor assured that targeting commercial ships and escalating prices is not part of US plans, reiterating Iran's role in the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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