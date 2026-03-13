Police Suspended in Haridwar Over Illegal Mining Scandal

In a startling development, six police officers, including the head of the Iqbalpur police post in Haridwar, have been suspended due to their suspected involvement in illegal mining activities. The action follows the release of an audio clip purportedly exposing these illegal dealings.

The suspension order came directly from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, demonstrating the state's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and illegal activities. Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Navneet Singh Bhullar, confirmed the roles of the suspended officers in the illicit mining activities were deemed suspicious after a preliminary investigation.

A more detailed investigation is being conducted by SP (Rural) Shekhar Chandra Suyal. The audio clip, which appeared on social media, indicates a policeman alerted miners about a complaint against them instead of taking action. This incident underscores ongoing efforts to curtail illegal mining and ensure law enforcement accountability in the region.