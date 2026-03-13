Diplomatic Breakthrough: Mexico's Role in US-Cuba Talks

In a significant development, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum declared on Friday that discussions between Cuba and the United States have begun, describing the dialogue as 'indispensable' for regional stability.

President Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico played a pivotal role in initiating these talks, indicating a diplomatic effort to bridge tensions between the nations.

The talks come at a crucial time as Cuba grapples with an oil blockade orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, tightening the economic pressures on the already embargoed island nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)