VIP Security Under Scrutiny: Post-Assassination Bid Reforms

The Union home ministry is preparing to conduct a thorough security audit of all VIPs currently under central protection. This move comes in the wake of an assassination attempt on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

In a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with participation from National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other top officials, a decision was made to initiate this review process next week. The goal is to reassess the security measures in place for around 400 VIPs across India, against the backdrop of upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The scrutiny includes examining the roles of central paramilitary forces like CRPF, CISF, NSG, and ITBP, particularly following the incident involving Abdullah. His security, covered by the NSG's Z-plus category, thwarted the assassination attempt during a public event, emphasizing the need for reinforced measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)