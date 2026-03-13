Tragic Airmen Fatality: U.S. Refueling Aircraft Crash

The U.S. military confirmed the deaths of six airmen after their refueling aircraft went down in Iraq. Officials stated that an investigation is underway to determine how the crash occurred.

The identities of the six airmen have not been disclosed as families are being notified. This tragic incident draws attention to the risks faced by military personnel even in routine operations.

The military has promised a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Details on the aircraft's mission or possible causes have yet to be released, leaving many questions unanswered at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)