Tragedy in the Skies: U.S. Refueling Aircraft Crash Claims Six Lives in Iraq

A tragic incident in Iraq has claimed the lives of six U.S. military personnel following the crash of a refueling aircraft on Thursday. While another aircraft was involved, military sources confirm the tragedy did not stem from hostile or friendly fire.

The U.S. Central Command has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, which adds to the mounting casualties in U.S. operations against Iran since late February. The crash underscores the inherent risks associated with military operations in the region.

The KC-135 aircraft, a crucial component of the U.S. refueling fleet, has been a staple since the 1950s. This incident highlights the operational challenges faced in the Middle East, as nearly 150 U.S. troops have been injured amidst escalating tensions with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)