Precision Strike on Kharg Island: U.S. Forces Target Iranian Military

The United States military executed a significant precision strike targeting Kharg Island in Iran late Friday night. This operation, according to the U.S. Central Command, was aimed at dismantling numerous Iranian military facilities.

In a statement, CENTCOM announced that U.S. forces had effectively hit more than 90 Iranian military targets, signaling a considerable strategic offensive against Iran's military capabilities.

This strike emphasizes the persistent tensions and the dynamic state of military interactions between the United States and Iran, escalating the complexities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)