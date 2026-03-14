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Omar Abdullah Calls for Leniency Amidst Ladakh Activist's NSA Revocation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomes the NSA revocation for Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk and calls for the release of those detained during recent protests. Emphasizing goodwill gestures during Ramadan, he highlights potential tourism impacts due to rising flight costs amidst Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:14 IST
Omar Abdullah Calls for Leniency Amidst Ladakh Activist's NSA Revocation
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed approval of the revocation of the NSA against Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk. Speaking at the Spring Festival in Badamwari, Abdullah emphasized the need for releasing others detained during anti-US and anti-Israel protests.

In the spirit of Ramadan, with Eid approaching, Abdullah stressed the importance of goodwill gestures, suggesting that cases against minor offenders be revoked. He also expressed concerns about the rising airfare potentially affecting tourism as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

Questioning the efficacy of security reviews following an assassination attempt on his father, Farooq Abdullah, Omar stated the need for explanations. Meanwhile, he remained hopeful for a thriving tourist season as Kashmir's beauty unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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