Deadly Strike Targets PMF Headquarters in Baghdad
Three members of Iraq’s Shi’ite Popular Mobilisation Forces were killed following a strike at their headquarters in Baghdad. Security sources have provided limited details about the incident, leaving many questions unanswered. The attack highlights the ongoing instability and risks faced by members of the PMF in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:12 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
In a deadly assault on Saturday, three members of Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces lost their lives in a strike targeting their headquarters in Baghdad city.
While details surrounding the incident remain sparse, security sources confirmed the tragic loss of life within the PMF ranks.
This event underscores the persistent instability in the area and raises concerns about the safety and security of the forces involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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