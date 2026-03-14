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Akhilesh Yadav Urges India to Champion Peace Amidst Global Conflict

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party President, criticized India's silence on the US-Israel-Iran conflict, urging Prime Minister Modi to act as a global peace leader. Yadav highlighted the conflict's impact on India's economy and criticized the BJP for divisive tactics. He also commented on the domestic LPG shortage affecting citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:11 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Urges India to Champion Peace Amidst Global Conflict
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has critiqued India's neutral stance on the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which he claims is destabilizing the global economy and impacting India financially.

Yadav emphasized the potential for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to position India as a global peace advocate, a 'vishwaguru', by taking a proactive stance in promoting peace and preventing further escalation.

He also highlighted domestic challenges, noting the widespread scarcity of LPG cylinders, which he claimed is adversely affecting ordinary citizens. Yadav accused the ruling BJP of promoting divisive narratives and failing to address these pressing issues adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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