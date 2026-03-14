Clampdown in Uttam Nagar: Anti-Encroachment Drive Seals Illegal Eateries

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed a significant anti-encroachment drive in Uttam Nagar, where civic officials sealed multiple eateries alleged to be operating illegally. This decisive action was taken after tensions escalated in the area due to a recent fatal clash, highlighting the longstanding issue of unauthorized establishments.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, equipped with bulldozers and supported by the Delhi Police for security, targeted structures illegally set up outside the Uttam Nagar police station. The drive came in the wake of a tragic incident involving the death of a 26-year-old named Tarun, sparking demand for strict action against unlawful encroachments.

The operation cleared around a 2 km stretch, as part of an ongoing effort in Delhi's west zone to remove unauthorized commercial enterprises. Officials maintained peace during the operation, promising further inspections and actions if more violations are found in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)