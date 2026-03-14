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Water Woes: Jharkhand Appeals for Center's Support Amidst Financial Snags

Jharkhand's Water Resources Department Minister Yogendra Prasad accuses the Centre of delaying funds for water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Amidst financial irregularities and delayed Central funds, the state aims to sign an agreement with Oxford University and enhance security measures in jails, while air transport decisions remain on hold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:41 IST
Water Woes: Jharkhand Appeals for Center's Support Amidst Financial Snags
  • Country:
  • India

Yogendra Prasad, Jharkhand's Water Resources Department Minister, accused the Central government of delaying necessary funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission. This mission aims to provide water to all households in the state, but progress has been hindered by financial setbacks. The Centre owes Jharkhand over Rs 6,270 crore, casting a shadow over the initiative.

Efforts to improve the state's water supply include a potential agreement with Oxford University. Meanwhile, the assembly passed the grant demands for the department. Financial discrepancies involving Canara Bank and the Central Bank of India were unearthed, prompting stricter financial monitoring. The state has achieved 81% of its internal revenue target despite pending Central taxes.

Law and order issues have also taken center stage, with a Red Corner Notice issued against Dhanbad gangster Prince Khan. Enhancements to jail security, including 5G jammers, were announced. In parallel, Jharkhand's decision on a six-month air transport contract remains pending, following a distressing air ambulance crash investigated by the DGCA.

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