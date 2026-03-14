High-Profile Transfers in Uttar Pradesh: Budaun SSP Moved Amidst Tensions

The Uttar Pradesh government made a significant administrative shift late Friday by transferring Budaun's Senior Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Kumar Singh, to a role in Lucknow. Singh will now serve as the superintendent of police for logistics, a crucial position in the state's law enforcement structure.

Ankita Sharma, previously stationed in Kasganj, will assume the role of SSP in Budaun. This reshuffle comes on the heels of a grave incident at a local ethanol plant where two senior officials were murdered. The police have made an arrest, uncovering a blacklisted vendor's involvement in the crime.

The swift transfer of key police officials underscores the sensitivity of the case, especially as prominent political figures, like former BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap, call for a CBI investigation into the murders. The incident has not only stirred local tension but also heightened scrutiny on the region's security mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)