Crisis Averted: Telangana's LPG Supply Concerns Addressed
Telangana's Civil Supplies Minister assures a steady supply of domestic LPG cylinders despite a 20% daily supply of commercial ones. The state receives 6,200 commercial cylinders daily. Measures to prevent black-marketing and scams linked to LPG services are in place. Public is advised against falling for LPG-related frauds.
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- India
Telangana's Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has assured the public of a steady supply of domestic LPG cylinders despite the state receiving only 20% of its usual daily commercial cylinder supply from the Centre. A command center has been established to monitor and prevent black-marketing.
The state currently receives 6,200 commercial LPG cylinders daily compared to the prior 23,000. The government is focusing on distributing these to schools, hospitals, and government institutions. Meanwhile, the state's supply of 2.3 lakh domestic cylinders per day remains unaffected, eliminating any concerns of domestic shortages.
The public is cautioned against cyber frauds exploiting shortages. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar warns against fake e-KYC updates and emergency gas booking scams. Citizens are urged to use only official platforms for gas services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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