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Delhi Caps Commercial LPG Amid Global Supply Strain

The Delhi government imposes a cap on commercial LPG cylinder distribution to address supply constraints caused by international tension. Prioritizing essential services, the order ranks sectors into categories to manage demand effectively. Monitoring will ensure efficient LPG supply amid ongoing disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:42 IST
Delhi Caps Commercial LPG Amid Global Supply Strain
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In response to the escalating military conflict between Iran and the US, the Delhi government has introduced a significant restriction on the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders.

This new policy, instructed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, limits the distribution to 20% of the city's average consumption, ensuring that essential services persist amidst global supply disruptions.

Authorities have strategically prioritized sectors, providing comprehensive allocations to educational institutions, hospitals, and transport hubs to maintain vital operations. As this cap takes effect amid an ongoing global crisis, careful monitoring of LPG distribution remains a priority for officials.

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