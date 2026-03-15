Critical Constituencies in West Bengal: Shaping the State's Political Landscape

As West Bengal gears up for the assembly polls, its key constituencies are increasingly capturing attention. Nandigram remains pivotal, noted for its historical anti-land acquisition protest that once toppled the Left Front, and more recently for the dramatic 2021 contest between Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee.

In Sandeshkhali, the BJP's focus on women's safety continues to echo, even after Rekha Patra's 2024 Lok Sabha loss. Meanwhile, Gaighata, home to the influential Matua community, becomes a battleground for competing narratives surrounding citizenship in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act debate.

Constituencies like Asansol Dakshin and Kharagpur Sadar reflect the socio-economic microcosms, from industrial workers to academic hubs, influencing broader political movements. Each region's unique demographic composition, such as Sujapur's minority population, ensures that they remain vital in shaping West Bengal's future political trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)