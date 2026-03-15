Counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one UT on May 4: CEC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes for all 824 seats across four states and one UT on May 4: CEC.
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