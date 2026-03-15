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Judicial Officers Oversee Doubtful Voter Cases in West Bengal

In West Bengal, judicial officers are adjudicating cases involving 'doubtful' voters identified during a special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. The Chief Election Commissioner announced the introduction of supplementary voter lists as over 60 lakh names flagged during the revision process undergo legal scrutiny, per Supreme Court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:44 IST
Judicial Officers Oversee Doubtful Voter Cases in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is amid an extensive review process, responding to the identification of over 60 lakh 'doubtful' voters following the SIR exercise. The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, confirmed that supplementary voter lists will be issued as judicial officers, under Supreme Court guidance, adjudicate these cases.

Judicial officers across West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are reviewing cases to ensure accurate electoral rolls. As per directives, the Calcutta High Court oversees this rigorous process, integrating resolved cases into supplementary lists. This meticulous scrutiny is pivotal, especially with upcoming assembly elections slated for April 23 and 29.

Post-revision, West Bengal's electoral rolls reflect over 7.04 crore voters. As judicial officers resolve cases, supplementary lists will amend the final rolls, ensuring precise voter data before the scheduled elections and subsequent counting on May 4.

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