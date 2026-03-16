Call for Legislative Action on End-of-Life Care
MP Harish Beeran urged the government to legislate end-of-life care for terminally ill patients. Despite Supreme Court directives, Parliament has not acted. He emphasized the financial strain on families and highlighted Kerala's palliative care model as a national example.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a plea for legislative action, Rajya Sabha MP Harish Beeran has called on the government to expedite the passage of a law dedicated to end-of-life care for terminally ill patients.
Despite multiple recommendations from the Law Commission and directives from the Supreme Court, the legislative process remains stagnant.
Beeran pointed to the heavy financial burden families face due to healthcare expenses and suggested adopting Kerala's community-based palliative care model nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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