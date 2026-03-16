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Supreme Court Denies Journalist's Plea Amid Adani Group Defamation Battle

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain journalist Ravi Nair's plea against a Gujarat Crime Branch notice involving an alleged defamatory article about Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. Nair, represented by advocate Anand Grover, claims harassment by the company, which initiated legal actions challenging his journalistic work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:01 IST
Supreme Court Denies Journalist's Plea Amid Adani Group Defamation Battle
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In a recent development, the Supreme Court has declined to entertain a plea submitted by journalist Ravi Nair, who contested a notice from the Gujarat Crime Branch following an alleged defamatory article concerning Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

Represented by senior advocate Anand Grover, Nair argued that the company brought forth multiple cases against him, alleging harassment aimed at stifling his freedom of expression. Despite Grover's assertions, the bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta urged Nair to seek relief from the appropriate high court instead.

The case centers on a contentious piece published by Nair, which the Adani Group claims was defamatory. Nair's conviction in a criminal defamation case escalated the legal drama, spotlighting issues of journalistic integrity and corporate reputation.

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