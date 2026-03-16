Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse Kills Eight Women at BISP Centre

In a devastating turn of events, eight women lost their lives and more than 30 were injured when the roof of a government building collapsed in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday.

The incident occurred at a women center for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Rahim Yar Khan, approximately 400 km from Lahore. The building's poor structural integrity is suspected as the cause of the collapse as a large number of women gathered at the rooftop hall.

Local residents have expressed outrage, blaming the authorities for operating in a dilapidated structure, and demanding compensation for the victims. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the event but has yet to announce any financial relief for the affected families.