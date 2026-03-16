Deepening Mystery: Further Probe Ordered in ADM Naveen Babu's Death

A Thalassery court ordered a fresh investigation into the October 2024 death of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu. The move comes after his family alleged an incomplete police probe regarding accusations made by CPI(M) leader P P Divya, reportedly made at Babu's farewell function.

The court has granted the family's petitions to retrieve Divya's call data and delve into whether corruption complaints were filed against Babu, especially by T V Prashanthan, regarding bribes allegedly requested by Babu for facilitating a petrol pump.

Police have been instructed to follow up on new angles, including investigating the validity of reported gold loans taken to bribe Babu. The case will be reviewed again on May 30, with a report expected from the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)